API 5L Pipes Uses And Specification

Posted on 2021-Sep-01

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — API 5L pipe is a carbon steel pipe used for oil and gas transmissions, it includes the pipes manufactured in seamless and welded (ERW, SAW). Kanak Metal & Alloys is an API 5L Pipes Manufacturer and supplier in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. 

API 5L Pipes are broken down into 2 groups: low API 5L Pipes and high API 5L Pipes. The difference between the two is controversial. Smith and Hashemi outline the distinction at 4.0%, whereas Degarmo, et al., outline it at 8.0%. Most ordinarily, the phrase “API 5L X60 Pipes” refers to low-API 5L Pipes. Alloy steel pipes manufacturer supplier in Mumbai Maharashtra India. We are the leading suppliers of Monel Pipe, Inconel Pipe, Super Duplex Steel Pipes, Duplex Steel Pipes, etc.

API 5L Pipes uses and application:

API 5L Gr B Pipe used in exotic and highly demanding applications, such as in the turbine blades of jet engines, in spacecraft, and in nuclear reactors.

Because of the magnetic force properties of iron, some steel alloys find necessary applications wherever their responses to magnetism are important, together within electrical motors and in transformers.

API 5L Pipes specifications :

  • API 5L Pipes Size: 15NB to 900NB
  • API 5L Pipes Width: 500 – 2500 mm
  • API 5L Pipes Length: 500 – 10000 mm
  • API 5L Pipes Type: Seamless API 5L Pipes Pipes / Welded API 5L Pipes / Fabricated API 5L Pipes / ERW API 5L Pipes / LSAW API 5L Pipes

