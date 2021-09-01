Softline has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Softline announced it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices, can earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

“Earning the Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization demonstrates the expertise of the Indian Softline team in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop, deploying, optimizing, and protecting virtual desktop infrastructure in Azure. With Windows Virtual Desktop seamlessly integrating with other Microsoft products, we can help customers access corporate resources quickly, securely with scalability in mind.” said Manoj Kumar, Vice President Cloud Managed Services WW.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. Softline clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”

About Softline:

Softline facilitates digital transformation and cybersecurity services to customers from 50+ countries and in 95+ cities around the world. Our 2400+ client managers and 1000+ technical product and service specialists, engage with our clients to choose and integrate the right products in the most efficient way, creating and managing hybrid and secure infrastructures. Hand-in-hand with our clients, our global support and maintenance teams manage and support the infrastructure needed to underpin world-class digital transformation, cloud-based services and rock-solid cybersecurity.

Today, with over 25 years of experience, around 5,000 worldwide employees and a turnover in 2020 of $1.8 billion, Softline is a leading global provider of digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity and related solutions & services. Thanks to our more than 4,300 vendors, we have helped upwards of 95,000 small, medium, and large enterprise businesses from the private and public sectors transform their business into the digital world.

Softline’s goal is help you improve your business outcomes, and your quality of life through the most effective use of technology.