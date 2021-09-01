Vetrano Attorneys Named 2021 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Main Line Today has recognized Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family attorneys Kate Vetrano, Lindsay H. Childs, and Sarinia M. Feinman as 2021 Top Lawyers. 2021 is the fifth consecutive year an attorney from Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman has been awarded a Top Lawyers recognition and attorneys in the firm have received the Top Lawyers award in seven of the past 12 years, beginning in 2009.

Main Line Today is a regional magazine for the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia, covering various topics. The magazine publishes an annual Top Lawyers list, recognizing exemplary attorneys practicing in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. The winners of the Top Lawyer awards are determined through peer nomination, voting, and vetting by the Main Line Today editorial staff.

Main Line Today will honor all of the winners at their annual Top Lawyers reception.

Kathleen Vetrano, Esq. has provided legal guidance to Main Line residents since 1981 and advocates for collaborative divorce. Ms. Vetrano’s family-centric philosophy has nurtured harmony for many of her clients, even during the complex processes of divorce and child custody decisions. Ms. Vetrano’s listing as one of the 2021 Top Lawyers marks the fifth time she has been honored as a Top Lawyer by Main Line Today.

Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law. Ms. Feinman helps clients in the areas of divorce, custody, child, and spousal support. She has a particular interest in the rights of special needs children and addiction issues. Ms. Feinman has served in multiple roles for the Montgomery Bar Association, and is currently serving as President-Elect. 2021 marks the fourth time she has received the Top Lawyers recognition.

Lindsay Childs, Esq. is a partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She has also chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including divorce, custody, and support. Ms. Childs serves as Vice Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section, the President Emeritus of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court , and serves on the Board of Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. In addition, Ms. Childs has been named one of Main Line Today’s Top Lawyers three times, beginning in 2019.

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

