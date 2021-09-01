Get Naturally Glowing Skin with PRP Facial

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — When looking for the best way to take care of your skin, you need the best technology for the best-desired outcome. There are several skincare techniques and advanced facial treatments available in many Med Spas and clinics. Modern medicine has seen the introduction of effective cutting edge technologies of facials. Some of the most effective and promising facial treatments are called PRP facials. Although they are slightly new facial treatment methods, they are becoming popular by the day. The reason being that they offer multiple ways to rejuvenate and make it look younger and beautiful.

When your face looks good, your general appearance also looks stunning. PRP facials have also gained traction since many celebrities are now opting for them. Below is a deeper explanation on how PRP facials work and how they help to keep the skin vibrant and glowing.

What are PRP Facials?

First of all, PRP stands for platelet-rich plasma. PRP facials are a type of cosmetic treatments that involve drawing out of the patient’s blood and extracting the platelet-rich plasma component in the blood. The procedure is done by an aesthetician in a cosmetic clinic or Med Spa. Once the blood has been drawn and the platelet-rich plasma is extracted, it is injected into the skin, aiming at nourishing and rejuvenating it. What makes PRP facials work are the essential nutrients and growth factors that enhance collagen growth.

Steps Involved in PRP Facials

The first thing that the aesthetician will do is to draw some little amount of blood from the patient. Only the patient’s blood will work and not blood from another patient. Once the blood is drawn, it is placed inside a centrifuge machine, where it is spun rapidly for 10 minutes. Spinning the blood at great speeds is meant to separate the three major components found in the sample of blood. Among them is platelet-rich plasma. The other two are red blood cells and platelet-poor plasma. The platelet-rich plasma is drawn and injected into the client’s face to rejuvenate and nourish the skin. Aestheticians who perform this procedure claim that plasma contains high levels of platelets. By regenerating new cells and repairing damaged ones, platelet-rich plasma leaves the skin smooth and glowing.

Although PRP facials take a short while to perform and they are also noninvasive forms of treatment, they take time before they notice their effectiveness, which may run into months. If you are older, you may need several sessions, if you want to get desirable results.

PRP Facials Cost

The cost of PRP facials vary based on several factors. Usually, price depends on the location, the professionalism of the service provider, and the facility. Basically, it may cost you around $900-$2500 to have PRP facials. Here is an in depth at factors that affect PRP facials cost.

The Service Provider

What largely affects the cost of having PRP facials is the aesthetician providing the service. If the provider is highly skilled and experienced, the cost will go up. However, a skilled aesthetician will provide quality services that are worth the price quote. Choosing an inexperienced aesthetician will lead to poor PRP facials that won’t give the desired results.

Location

Another PRP price determining factor is the location where you are planning to have your PRP facials. There are areas that charge higher prices than others. Therefore, you should do your research first to find out which service provider offers reasonable or affordable prices that suit your budget. As you do that, consider the quality of service.

Maintenance Sessions

Not all patients will be certified with only one session after having PRP facials. If a client is not content with the outcome of the PRP facials, then he or she can have several more sessions to get the desired results. The cost will go up if several sessions are done to complete the treatment, the cost of having PRP facials will go up. Before starting treatment, it is advisable that you get clarity of the cost of PRP facials per session to avoid misunderstanding in the middle of the treatment.

Skin Concerns

Different people have different skin concerns. This means the condition or type of the skin. Skin conditions such as uneven skin tone may cost more than someone with an even skin tone. There are other skin types that will need more sessions to achieve the desired results.

