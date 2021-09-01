Pure Bred Black Shepherd Puppies for Sale at SmithFarms German Shepherds

Badger, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — SmithFarms German Shepherds is proud to announce the arrival of pure breed black shepherd puppies. These puppies are a combination of three generations of our bloodline German Shepherds. They will mature into very handsome and intelligent dogs, with their full-grown weight being 75 pounds and height at around 24-27 inches tall.

For those looking to adopt a purebred Black Shepherd puppy, look no further than SmithFarms German Shepherds. The company has been breeding these amazing dogs for many years and is now offering them for sale at their facility in Badger, MN.

These puppies are well socialized and will make excellent additions to any family who wants an intelligent dog that loves children of all ages. SmithFarms German Shepherds loves nothing but offering quality breed German Shepherds for GSD enthusiasts.

“German shepherd puppies are in high demand. That’s why we’re proud to offer pure breed black shepherd puppies for sale at our farm. We take pride in what we do and only work with the best of the best when it comes to breeding dogs. Our German shepherds have been bred from world champion bloodlines, so you know you’ll be getting a dog that is beautiful inside and out! If you want to buy one of these beautiful pups, SmithFarms is the place”, says Malec Smith, owner of the farm.

The German shepherd breed has proven itself a popular dog due to its intelligence, trainability, strength, endurance, and loyalty. German Shepherd Dogs were primarily bred as farm dogs because of their tendency to not be aggressive toward the stock and people on the farm. German Shepherds are also used as police dogs, guard dogs, search and rescue dogs among other things.

The German Shepherd is an extremely versatile breed that excels equally as well whether it is on the farm, a guard dog, police dog, or companion dog. German Shepherds are high-energy working dogs with a great deal of intelligence.

They need to be given a job to do, or they will create one. German Shepherds are often used as therapy dogs and have even been trained to assist the blind. German shepherd puppies for sale require lots of training, socialization, and exercise in order to develop into well-behaving German Shepherd Dogs.

The Black Shepherd puppy is a special companion dog who thrives in close contact with its human family. Black Shepherds have a wonderful temperament that makes them the perfect watchdogs, as they will alert you if someone comes to your home, but also love being sweet and cuddly with little kids.

They are the ultimate combination of protectors and pets. Black Shepherds have an inherent distrust of strangers but are great with people they do know. Black Shepherd puppies need lots of room to run and play, so be sure you have the space for them before adopting a Black Shepherd puppy into your family.

Black Shepherds bark less than most breeds, which is one reason why they make such excellent watchdogs. Black Shepherd puppies also do not shed like other breeds, making Black Shepherd’s pet ideal for people with allergies.

“You can absolutely trust our breeding programs because they have been offering quality breed German Shepherds for many years. Whether you want solid black German Shepherd puppies or black & red puppies, our farm has everything you need. Our puppies are bred and raised in a healthy & friendly environment. We have helped many GSD lovers find their perfect puppy match”.

