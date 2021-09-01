Joel Mann Selected to the 2021 Mountain States Super Lawyers List

Nevada, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Joel Mann, the founding attorney of the Law Office of Joel M. Mann, was recently selected for inclusion to the 2021 Mountain States Super Lawyers List. SuperLawyers® is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Inclusion on the SuperLawyers’ list is a prestigious and highly sought-after honor.

SuperLawyers uses a patented, multi-phase, and rigorous process to determine who will ultimately premier on its list. From determining the candidate pool to the final selection, multiple metrics are used to assess candidates and selected attorneys.

First, its team identifies candidates to consider through peer surveys and nominations, third-party feedback, and their own research. Then, each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including:

Verdicts and settlements

Transactions

Representative clients

Experience

Honors and awards

Special licenses or certifications

Position within the law firm

Bar and professional activity

Pro bono and community service

Scholarly lectures and writings

Education and employment background

Other outstanding achievements

Next, leading candidates are invited to evaluate their peers based on firsthand experience. Finally, lawyers in the top five percent are selected for the SuperLawyers list.

SuperLawyers’ goal is to create a credible and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that others can use as a resource when searching for legal counsel. Selections are made annually on a state-by-state basis.

About Joel Mann

Joel Mann founded the Law Office of Joel M. Mann in 2006 so that he could provide exceptional, personalized service to individuals facing serious criminal charges. He has worked in the Juvenile Justice Clinic and in a clerkship with a criminal defense lawyer. He also worked on the other end of the criminal justice spectrum as an intern at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and in the Appellate Division of the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. These experiences gave him a unique perspective on various aspects of criminal law.

His firm is devoted solely to criminal law. He represents clients facing a myriad of criminal charges, including state and federal crimes, felonies, and misdemeanors in all of Nevada’s state and federal trial and appeals courts. He has argued and won cases before the Nevada Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. He is also one of a select few who have been sworn in before the U.S. Supreme Court. Joel Mann’s efforts have resulted in acquittals, dismissals, and sentence reductions for many of his clients.

He is a former president of the Nevada Attorneys for Criminal Justice where he also earned the Outstanding Service and Leadership award. He is currently a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the National College for DUI Defense, and Nevada Attorneys for Criminal Defense.

This is the 11th year in a row that SuperLawyers included Joel Mann on their elite list. He isalso rated 10.0 Superb on Avvo and an Avvo Clients’ Choice in DUI Defense and Domestic Violence Representation

If you need a Nevada criminal defense attorney, contact Joel M. Mann. He offers a free consultation to understand his clients’ goals and learn more about the charges they are facing.