Getting Medical Marijuana Card in Ohio is Now Easy

The day that the lawmakers in Ohio decided to pass House Bill 523 in June 2016, many cannabis advocates celebrated with joy. This day marked the start of marijuana legalization in Ohio state. Even though House Bill 523 was signed in 2016, it wasn’t until September 2018, when it was fully implemented. This made it easier for patients with qualifying conditions to acquire MMJ cards and start using cannabis for treatment. You only need to prove that you are suffering from one or two qualifying conditions to obtain an Ohio medical card from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Program.

The Process of Obtaining an Ohio Medical Card

The institution responsible for issuing medical marijuana licenses and ID cards in Ohio is the Ohio Board of Pharmacy (OBP). Ohio only allows those who are 18 years and above to apply for a medical marijuana card provided they have qualifying conditions. Minors will need caregivers who are over 21 years in order to get approval for an Ohio medical card for marijuana.

Before starting the application process, it is recommended that you have any of the following identification documents:

United States passport

Ohio ID card issued by the bureau of motor vehicles (BMV)

Ohio driver’s license

Once you have any of these ID cards, there are several steps that you need to follow when applying for a medical marijuana card. Take a look at them below:

Look go a Doctor

When searching for a doctor who is supposed to recommend you for an Ohio medical card, not every doctor counts. The physician must have a “Certificate to Recommend” (CTR) from the State Medical Board. Besides that, it is also mandatory that all recommendations must be submitted or come from an Ohio state-licensed physician who is practicing. Getting a recommendation from a practicing physician from another state will not get you approved for an Ohio medical card.

You can book an appointment virtually through telemedicine or go physically to the doctor’s office or clinic. The consultation process will kick off with the physician asking you about your medical history. This is done to establish whether your medical condition necessitates the use of medical cannabis. Once the examination has been done and the doctor proves that you have one or two qualifying conditions, he will recommend your application. A “bona fide” relationship between you and the physician must exist for the recommendation to sail through.

The patient cannot submit a signed recommendation on his or her own. It is the doctor who submits, on the patient’s behalf, the application form. Once the doctor finishes signing the recommendation, he needs to submit the form within 90.

2. Get Registered

Once recommendations have been made, and the physician has entered you into the registry, a login information will be sent to the patient’s email address. This login information is to help the patient log into the Patient Registry account. Payment fee for the Ohio medical marijuana application will be paid here, to the Board of Pharmacy. You also need to pay the doctor for the consultation services rendered. Fee reduction applies for war veterans or indigent status.

3. Look for a Marijuana Dispensary

Before your application form is accepted and approved, you first need to confirm that you are the right patient by providing any earlier identification documents. The form will be reviewed extensively by the Board of Pharmacy and if it is not complete, it will be sent back to the patient. The patient will be included into the Ohio MMCP Registry if the application is approved. It will only take less than two weeks for the patient to receive his or her Ohio medical card for marijuana.

