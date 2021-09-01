HoduSoft Introduces Multi-Tenant Contact Center Software For ITSPs and ISPs

Denver, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — “We have designed HoduCC as a omnichannel and user-friendly software for multi-tenant service providers. Our software will help Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSP’s), Internet Service Providers (ISP’s), Telecoms and VoIP service providers to leverage their existing infrastructure and offer hosted contact center service to their customers,” company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer.

A Multi-Tenant contact center solution allows users to make partitions for different tenant, wherein one tenant cannot access or interfere in the data or configurations of another tenant. The admin can control the activities and permissions of all the tenants.

“HoduCC multi-tenant version offers a robust and secure way to provide omnichannel customer support. Intelligent automation and advance features including include real-time analytics, DID management, call transfer, advanced dialers, sticky agent, campaign management, DNC control and call conference will help companies to offer superior customer service.

HoduCC Contact Center software has been recently recognized as a FrontRunner and Category Leader by Gartner. The software is packed with latest automation tools and work-from-home features. Other than this, several add-on features and integrations power up the software, so businesses can access the full suite of tools on a single platform.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, India-headquartered HoduSoft started with the mission to provide the best products to make businesses meet more success with their communications. Today, HoduSoft has a presence in 34 countries and is trusted by over 200 customers worldwide.

These include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf. Hodusoft offers a multi-application ecosystem that renders personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

