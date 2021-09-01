Triyam Breaks into the Inc 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021

Triyam features in the Inc. 5000 list for the year 2021, with a three-year revenue growth of 300% percent!

LEXINGTON, Kentucky, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Inc. magazine announced that Triyam Inc. features in its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Triyam with its 300% revenue growth rate in three years landed in the ranks for the first time and within the top Inc 2000!

Since 2012, Triyam has provided data archival solutions for various hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems. Triyam’s ‘Fovea EHR Archive’ is an active archival SaaS solution which helps healthcare facilities decommission their legacy systems and save money. Fovea is the best archival solution in the market and was awarded the coveted Best in KLAS for data archival in 2021.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. The 5,000 companies have accounted for more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Triyam is a part of the select companies that have been recognized on the list. Past winners include industry leaders such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia.

“Triyam is honored to be recognized in this select list of fast-growing companies,” says Triyam’s founder and CEO, Sudhakar Mohanraj. “The reason for such exceptional growth over the last three years can be attributed to our customers and an incredible staff who make customer satisfaction their priority. Team Triyam’s dedication has brought us into Inc 5000 for the first time with a rank of #1567 in the nation, #216 in the software industry, and #13 in the state of Kentucky!”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.

About TRIYAM: Triyam is a leading provider of EMR/EHR Data Management Solutions, with a specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam’s data conversion services help hospitals and clinics to freely migrate from one EHR or Billing system vendor to another without losing any historical patient data. They help hospitals shut down legacy systems and save money while meeting state-mandated retention requirements. Give them a call at 855 663 2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation. More information about Triyam can be found at http://www.triyam.com. Follow Triyam on LinkedIn

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.