Algoworks Launches Approval Manager App on Salesforce AppExchange®

Sunnyvale, CA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks has launched a new application on Salesforce AppExchange® called Approval Manager. This app is created for Salesforce® admins to manage tasks that require approval or rejection with advanced features. It has an intuitive UI that lets users track approval requirements on a single interface. Algoworks is a development and consulting company for Salesforce®.

The Approval Manager App is optimized for lightning experience, it is a 100% Salesforce native app and can be used on the Enterprise, Unlimited, Performance, or Developer editions of Salesforce.

The app is appreciated by customers largely because of the incorporation of the bulk approval feature, which was present in Salesforce Classic but not in Salesforce Lightning. This app also includes a consolidated view of approval tasks awaiting action. More such customizations can be done as per the requirement of an organization to make their approval management process simple, fast, and effective.

Salesforce AppExchange is an online marketplace providing software solutions. It was launched in 2005 and has over 9 million downloads with more than 1 app download by all of the Fortune 100 business owners, including names of Spotify and Amazon. It offers consultancy services as well. Powered by their technological expertise, Algoworks is leveraging this space and has launched seven applications.

About Algoworks: Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce consulting and development, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration. Visit us here.