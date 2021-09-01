Anthony Vetrano Article Published in The Pennsylvania Lawyer Magazine

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Pennsylvania Lawyer Magazine recently published an article written by appellate attorney Anthony Vetrano. The article, titled “Appeals: The ‘Uphill’ Quest for Justice,” appeared in the law magazine’s July/August 2021 issue.

The article highlights various issues with the appeals process and what makes appeals an “uphill” process in general. Mr. Vetrano notes that “[t]his is due, principally, to something understandable, at least generally: the deference accorded to the trial court decision.” Other issues Mr. Vetrano explores in his article are the factors that make highlighting an injustice challenging, emphasizing the need for conciseness within briefs and the role of objectivity in the appeals process.

The Pennsylvania Lawyer magazine is for the Pennsylvania Bar Association members and is Pennsylvania’s only statewide magazine for lawyers. The magazine covers various topics such as law practice trends and developments, ethics, and legislative happenings.

Anthony Vetrano, Esq. is a partner in the firm and a former Chair of the Montgomery County Bar Association Appellate Court Practice Committee. He has been an appellate lawyer for 30 years and focuses primarily on civil appeals and retirement benefits. In addition, Mr. Vetrano has lectured in programs sponsored by the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Institute, American Bar Association, and Inns of Court.

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC family attorneys provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents in the Main Line Philadelphia area.

