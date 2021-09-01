Individual Accounts at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Individual accounts include savings and current accounts that users can open for the convenience of managing their finances. Credit unions are a good place to open affordable individual accounts almost instantly. If you are keen on opening an individual account with a financial institution near you, consider checking out the services offered at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union.

About the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union.

The credit union is a secure member owned cooperative that was formed in October, 1957 by a team of nine teachers with the aim of creating a fund that can be availed by any one in need of financial assistance. At present, the credit union provides a variety of financial services and products to its members at affordable rates. Accounts are federally insured by the NCUA (National Credit Union Administration) up to $250,000.

Individual Accounts at the Credit Union

Savings Accounts:

  • The account includes Share Accounts, Money Market Accounts, Christmas Club, Vacation Club, Certificates of Deposit and Individual Retirement Account (IRA)

Checking Accounts:

  • Members can sign up for E-statements
  • Minimum daily balance of $300
  • If the balance is below $299, a monthly fee of $5 is charged
  • Availability of free debit card
  • Overdraft protection
  • No Transaction charges

Benefits of Credit Union Membership

  • Access to member services such as payroll deduction, ACH origination, bill pay, wire transfer, notary service, direct deposit, payroll deduction, MasterCard Cash Advance, ATM and more
  • Assistance with reaching financial goals
  • Competent dividend rates
  • Customer care
  • Convenient and affordable lending services
  • The institution promotes sound credit and savings
  • It is a locally run organization
  • Every member is an equal owner of the credit union
  • Services like audio response for checking account balances, checking cleared drafts and making loan payments

For more information on individual accounts at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, you can visit 3305 E. Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542 or call at +1 254-690-2274. You can also connect with the credit union on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus or check out its website at https://gctfcu.net

