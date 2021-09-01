Leadership In Killeen 2021-22

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Being a member of a chamber of commerce offers immense opportunities for business growth and recognition in the local community. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce organizes a number of events and programs that provide members with opportunities for networking and expanding the scope of their business.

About the Chamber

The Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce aims to provide its members with unmatched vision, leadership opportunities and support. Its main points of focus are business development, community development, economic development and creating councils for investors.

Leadership Killeen 2021-22 to take place on Sept 15, 2021

The program aims to provide participants with leadership training and community involvement programs

Its purpose is to bring together emerging leaders to mingle with business and community leaders in the area

Also a group project will be created wherein participants will identify areas in the community that need attention

Monthly classes will be conducted from September through May

The classes will focus on improving the quality of life, health, education and the military

The classes will be conducted by the chamber staff in tandem with Robin Bodkin (Executive Director of Marketing at AdventHealth Central Texas)

The venue for the event and other details can be found on the chamber’s website

Benefits of Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce Membership

Outstanding support by staff members

Access to an extensive online directory for Killeen

Active engagement of businesses with the local community

Sponsorship opportunities through events and programs

Economic growth and brand recognition

Top-notch services

Opportunities for businesses to market special offers

Affordable multichannel marketing campaigns

For more information about Leadership Killeen 2021-22, call at (254) 526-9551 or visit Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, 1 Santa Fe Plaza Dr Killeen, Texas-76541.