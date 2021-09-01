Dental Implants Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dental Implants Market is likely to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Dental implants have wide application as anchors used for positioning of dental prosthesis such as dentures, bridges, or crowns. Dentists prefer these implants for replacements for missing teeth which are considered as long-term solutions with excellent results.

Boosting the demand via oral rehabilitation is majorly performed by the prosthetics. These involves restoring facial forms and oral function of patients. Patients and dentists are readily accepting the implants since there are limitations of removable prosthesis such as lack of natural appearance, discomfort and requirement of maintenance. The major advantage of these implants is if the prosthetics are mounted on dental implants, they do not affect soft tissues with enhanced aesthetics, which will act as the driver to its growth.

The increase in the base population plays a vital role in the growth of the segment. The development of diseases for tooth loss is mostly observed in the geriatric population. Also, the aging population is expected to grow over the next six years which will help to increase this segment.

According to a survey done by American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, in the US, more than 15 million people have bridges or crowns and over 30 million people have missing teeth in one or both jaws. These factors will drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increase in number of road accidents every year will also help the market to increase.

Dental Implants Market Product Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Titanium Implants

Zirconia Implants

Some of the key players of this market include BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG.; Institut Straumann AG; DENTSPLY Sirona; OSSTEM IMPLANT ,Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Bicon, LLC; KYOCERA Medical Corporation; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; DENTIS., DENTIUM Co., Ltd.and T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

The major strategies of these companies are mergers and acquisitions with other companies. Moreover, increasing venture capital investments and new product development due to growing economic stability in both developed and developing regions are some of the other strategies undertaken by these players.

Dental Implants Market Regional Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

