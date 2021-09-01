Cosmetics Industry Are Responsible For Futuristic Growth Of Bio-based Surfactants Market, Fact.MR Report

Bio-based Surfactants Industry – Research Report Objectives

Bio-based Surfactants Market: Introduction

Bio-based surfactants are surface active substances that have high biodegradability and low toxicity and are synthesized out of living cells. Bio-based surfactants exhibit properties such as promoting foaming, stabilizing emulsion and reducing surface tension. Moreover, bio-based surfactants enhance the microbial degradation, increase the emulsification of hydrocarbons and solubilize hydrocarbon contaminants.

The bio-based surfactants offer numerous benefits such as environmental friendly nature, considerable resistivity under high temperature conditions and potential applications in environmental protection.

Competitive landscape

Bio-based Surfactants Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global bio-based surfactants market are:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Clariant Chemicals company

Sasol Limited

Croda International plc

India Glycols Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Solvay S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Enaspol A.S.

Stepan Company

Kao Corporation

Bio-based Surfactants Market: Dynamics

Conventional surfactants used in the industries have environmental concerns. Owing to this numerous manufacturers are shifting towards use of bio-based surfactants. This is one of the prime reasons which is anticipated to boost the bio-based surfactants market in the coming years.

Moreover, bio-based surfactants offer numerous benefits as compared to conventional surfactants such as improved performance characteristics under high temperature as well as stabilization of emulsion, which are projected to promote the demand for natural surfactants in numerous industries. This is expected to create opportunities for further augmentation of the bio-based surfactants market over the assessment period.

Moreover, the increasing application of bio-based surfactants as wetting agents, emulsifiers, detergents, and emulsifiers in different industries, which is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, stringent government regulations for the restricted use of toxic chemicals coupled with consumer preference towards the use of personal care products manufactured from bio-based ingredients are projected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Also, the demand for cosmetics has increased considerably in the past years and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This can be attributed to increasing population, which is expected to further boost the demand for bio-based surfactants for application in personal care products. Moreover, marine origin bio-surfactants are used predominantly in cancer treatment as well as cleaning diesel particulate filters.

However, customers are unwilling to pay price premiums for bio-surfactants products, which is expected to derail the growth of the market in the coming few years. Furthermore, the legislative procedures required for introducing a bio-surfactant product are very time-consuming and expensive, which can somewhat have a negative impact on the investor confidence for investing in the development of new products, which may affect the growth prospects of the market.

Bio-based Surfactants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global bio-based surfactants market can be segmented into:

Amphoteric

Cationic

Anionic

Nonionic

On the basis of application, the global bio-based surfactants market can be segmented into:

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Oilfield Chemicals

Detergents

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1191

Bio-based Surfactants Market: Regional Outlook

The global bio-based surfactants market by region is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Pacific, China, Japan and MEA. The bio-based surfactants market is expected to ramp up in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing population in the region coupled with the increasing demand for cosmetic products in personal care applications.

Furthermore, governmental initiatives in numerous economies across Europe to promote the manufacturing of bio-based products are expected to further boost the demand for bio-based products over the assessment period.

North America is expected to witness stagnant growth owing to stringent government regulations in the region. Bio-based surfactants in MEA and Latin America are expected to register sluggish growth over the forecast period.

