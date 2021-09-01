Worldwide Adoption Of Automation Is Expected To Drive Demand For Fibre Optic Attenuator Market

Fibre Optic Attenuator Market: Market Overview

Fibre optic attenuators are electronic devices that primarily lower and reduce the amplitude of an electronic signal. They are majorly used in fibre optic communication.

Fibre optic attenuators are designed for use with various kinds of fibre optic connectors. In addition, fibre optic attenuators use optic filter technology to decrease optical power.Fibre optic attenuators are an important part of the optical communication link. They allow the adjustment of signal transmission into the dynamic range of the receiver.

The fibre optic attenuator market is growing rapidly due to technological advancements in the telecom industry. In the recent years, the telecom industry has witnessed several advancements, such as the development of 5G networks, which are supporting the global growth of the fibre optic attenuators market.

Moreover, the increasing usage of IT infrastructure in different industry verticals is expected to propel the fabric optic attenuators market. In addition, the expectations of customers regarding next-generation communication and broadband solutions, which include higher speed & shorter latency, are some of the key factors driving the global fabric optic attenuators market.

Furthermore, the fibre optic attenuators market is one of the most rapidly growing markets owing to an increase in the demand for these devices in various industry verticals.

Fibre Optic Attenuator market: Segmentation

Global fibre optic attenuator market can be segmented as:

Segmentation of the Fibre Optic Attenuator Market on the basis of Type:

Fixed Fibre Optic Attenuator Bulkhead/Plug/Panel Mount In-Line Jumper

Variable Fibre Optic Attenuator Manually VOA Electronically VOA (EVOA)



In 2017, the variable fibre optic attenuator sub-segment held the maximum market share of the fibre optic attenuator market due to advancements in optical networking technologies. The fixed fibre optic attenuator segment is projected to register a high growth rate in the global fibre optic attenuator market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Fibre Optic Attenuator Market on the basis of Application:

Telecommunication

Private Data LAN/WAN

Cable TV

Military/Aerospace

Others

Due to rapid technological advancements, the telecommunication sub-segment is expected to register more than 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. This sub-segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the global fibre optic attenuator market in 2018.

Regional Overview

North America holds the largest market share of the fibre optic attenuator market due to technological advancements in optical fibres and an increase in the need as well as the demand for networking instruments from the telecom industry.

Due to the rising demand for high-performance data networking instruments in Asian countries, such as India and China, Asia Pacific is likely to hold a maximum market share of the fibre optic attenuator market in the near future.

Europe is the fastest-growing market for fibre optic attenuators due to an increase in the adoption of advanced fibre optic attenuators in various industry verticals.

Sturdy economic progress is driving the fibre optic attenuator market in the MEA region. The global demand for fibre optic attenuators has risen dramatically over the past 18 months.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On fibre optic attenuators Market:

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Fibre Optic Attenuator Market are:

Some of the major players in global fibre optic attenuator market KINSOM Technology Limited; Thorlabs, Inc.; 3M; FLEXOPTIX GmbH; Molex Incorporated; Amphenol Corporation; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; DiCon Fiberoptics and Alcoa Fujikura, Ltd.

Fibre Optic Attenuator Market: Drivers

The global fibre optic attenuator market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Some of the major growth drivers of the fibre optic attenuator market include increasing demand for networking instruments as well as high-speed broadband connectivity.

Furthermore, advancements in cable TV services and data LAN/WAN networking are expected to boost the demand for fibre optic attenuators. In addition, the usage of fibre optic attenuators in various industry verticals is another key factor driving the fibre optic attenuator market.

In addition, advancements in telecommunication industry across the globe, the demand for optical power controlling instruments and the deployment of optical fibre networks are among factors responsible for the quantitative growth of the fibre optic attenuator market.

