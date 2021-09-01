OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

250 Pages OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market.

According to the recently conducted study by Fact.MR, the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is set to expand at 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) to surpass a valuation of US$ 97,688 Mn. OTC vitamin and dietary supplement products. Over-the-counter (OTC) vitamins and dietary supplements are sold directly to consumers without any medical prescription.

In many countries, OTC vitamins and dietary supplement products are regulated to ensure that they are effective and safe when used. Drug regulatory bodies allow manufacturers to formulate vitamin ingredients or combination of ingredients that are well tolerated and do not pose any risk of side effects or reactions. In recent years, the healthcare sector has witness exponential growth, which has reflected positively on the global market for OTC vitamins and dietary supplements.

Sales of such products have also increased in emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil primarily owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of such products. Convenience of direct purchase, cost-efficiency and growing trends of self-treatment are additional factors expected fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, manufacturers are also concentrating on developing advanced product formulations in order to improve their functionalities.

Following insights from Fact.MR’s report on the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market will be crucial for market’s future growth

Among regions, North America is expected to remain one of the most lucrative market for OTC vitamins and dietary supplements between 2017 and 2022. The region currently commands for the highest value share of the global market as demand for various OTC drugs is on the rise particularly in the U.S. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also projected to emerge as an attractive market for OTC vitamins and dietary supplements over 2022. In terms of revenue, the market in Europe is anticipated to command for over 31% share of the global market, by 2017-end.

On the basis of functions, OTC vitamins and dietary supplements are being used majorly for maintaining general well-being of the body. The general well-being segment accounts for a large percentage of the overall market revenue.

In 2017 and beyond, pharmacies will continue to be the top OCT channel for sales of OTC vitamin products including capsules and tablets. Over one-fourth revenue share of the global market is currently captured by the pharmacy OTC channel segment. Though, this OTC channel segment is expected to lose a small fraction of its revenue share over 2020, mainly due to emergence of new OCT channels such online retail and modern trade.

Sales of capsule based OTC vitamins and dietary supplements will continue to remain strong during the forecast period. By 2022-end, nearly US$ 32,891 Mn worth capsules are estimated to be sold across the globe.

Competition Tracking

Key players profiled in the Fact.MR’s report include Dil Limited., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc. Atrium Innovations, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, GlaxoSmithKline plc and DuPont.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market growth.

More Valuable Insights on OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Sales and Demand of OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

