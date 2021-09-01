Automated Laboratories Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2031

250 Pages Automated Laboratories Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Automated Laboratories sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Automated Laboratories market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Automated Laboratories Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Automated Laboratories market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automated Laboratories market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automated Laboratories. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automated Laboratories Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automated Laboratories, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automated Laboratories Market.



Key Segments Covered Product Equipment Automated Workstations Automated Liquid Handling Automated Integrated Workstations Pipetting Systems Reagent Dispensers Microplate Washers Microplate Readers Multi-mode Microplate Readers Single-mode Microplate Readers Automated ELISA Systems Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems Software & Informatics Workstation/Unit Automation Software Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Electronic Laboratory Notebook Scientific Data Management System

Application Drug Discovery Clinical Diagnostics Genomics Solutions Proteomics Solutions

End User Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries Research & Academic Institutes Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Forensic Laboratories Environmental Testing Labs Food & Beverage Industry

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Lab Automation Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the lab automation market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of lab automation solutions. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the lab automation market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the lab automation market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of lab automation software across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of lab automation products during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for lab automation are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global lab automation market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the lab automation market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for lab automation has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of lab automation solutions, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of lab automation hardware and software has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Key Takeaways from Market Study By product, demand for integrated automated workstations to expand at a rapid pace

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry experiencing major uptake of lab automation systems

By application, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics to collectively capture a lucrative share

Voluminous biopharmaceuticals manufacturing to elevate lab automation deployment across the U.S.

The U.K. to generate fresh revenue ecosystems amid high reliance on in vitro diagnostics

Growing R&D initiatives by government and non-governmental entities bolstering France and Germany’s growth prospects

India and China to emerge as lucrative hotspots amid increasing need to offset asymmetries in efficient lab testing mechanisms “Growing irregularities in quality diagnosis & drug development due to high error margins are prompting healthcare providers to invest in the most contemporary lab automation solutions, driving market growth,”comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automated Laboratories Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Automated Laboratories Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Automated Laboratories’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Automated Laboratories’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Automated Laboratories Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Automated Laboratories market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Automated Laboratories market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Automated Laboratories Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Automated Laboratories demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Automated Laboratories market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Automated Laboratories demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Automated Laboratories market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Automated Laboratories: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Automated Laboratories market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Automated Laboratories Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automated Laboratories, Sales and Demand of Automated Laboratories, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

