Private LTE Market 2021 Business Strategies, Revenue and Growth Rate Upto 2025

The report “Private LTE Market by Component (Infrastructure and Services), Technology (FDD and TDD), Deployment Model (Centralized and Distributed), Frequency Band (Licensed, Unlicensed, and Shared Spectrum), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period. Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality are expected to drive the growth of the global private LTE market. However, the fragmented spectrum may limit the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64117901

TDD segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

TDD is used with data transmissions (data or digitized voice). The LTE-TDD mode is complementary and the perfect choice for providing high-speed mobile broadband access in an unpaired spectrum. Several operators have deployed both FDD and TDD modes in their networks. LTE-TDD also provides a path for Time Division Synchronous Code Division Multiple Access (TD-SCDMA).

Nokia provides industrial-grade private wireless solutions with the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW). DAC was launched in 2018 and is a pre-integrated private-wireless-as-a-service solution with edge cloud computing features. The autonomous private wireless solution, Modular Private Wireless (MPW), enables users to build private 4.9G/LTE networks for small to very large industrial sites and field area networks. The key components of MPW are small cells and macrocells, enterprise core with Compact Mobility Unit (CMU); an enterprise packet core that performs the same functions as a mobile operator’s 4.9G/LTE evolved packet core and future 5G core network, Enterprise Voice Core (EVC) supports clientless voice and video communication on standard LTE devices.

Ericsson provides managed services for private networks, using AI and automation to boost quality and operational efficiency. The firm has a vast portfolio of private LTE networks for industries across various verticals. Private LTE networks are offered either as standalone or integrated private networks, indoor and outdoor, voice and data, tailor-made solutions available for business-critical and mission-critical needs. The solutions enable the integration of sensors, machines, in-vehicle, and hand-held devices across a wide range of applications.

Key and innovative vendors in the private LTE market include Nokia ( Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), Affirmed Networks (US), Athonet (Italy), Samsung (South Korea), Redline communications (Canada), Airspan (US), Boingo Wireless (US), ASOCS (Israel), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Comba (Hong Kong), CommScope (US), Druid Software (Ireland), ExteNet Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Lemko (US), Mavenir (US), Quortus (UK), Star Solutions (Canada), Tecore (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), Wireless Excellence (UK), Accelleran (Belgium), Air-Lynx (France), Altiostar (US), Amarisoft (France), Baicells Technologies (US), Celona (US), IPLOOK (Hong Kong), JMA Wireless (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Phluido (US), NetNumber (US), JI Technology (Japan), Verizon (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Future Technologies (US), Ambra Solutions (Canada), URSYS (Australia), Geoverse (US), and Cradlepoint (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the private LTE market.

Browse in-depth TOC on Private LTE Market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/private-lte-market-64117901.html