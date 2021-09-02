Jammu City to Get ‘Smart’ Makeover

JMC signs MoU with SMVDU under Smart City Project.

Jammu, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) to serve as a foundation for developing highly informed quality landscape projects across Jammu city.

The MoU was signed by Avny Lavasa in her capacity as Commissioner, JMC & CEO Jammu Smart City and Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar, SMVDU.

The areas of collaboration outlined in the five-year agreement cover the landscape planning and design works, essentially envisioned at transforming Jammu city as Smart City under the flagship Smart City Mission of the Government of India.

As per the MoU, the highly experienced faculty of School of Architecture & Landscape Design, SMVDU, shall provide services with respect to site appraisal and suitability, site planning, landform and grading, surface drainage design and water management, irrigation design, open space design – hard and soft areas, planting design, landscape structures and features, garden furniture design, illumination design, graphic design and signage, tendering services, periodic inspection and evaluation works.

On the other hand, JMC shall provide, inter-alia, detailed requirements of the project; property lease/ ownership documents, where applicable; site plan to a suitable scale, showing boundaries, contours at suitable intervals, existing physical features including any existing roads, paths, trees, existing structures, existing service and utility lines and such lines to which the proposed service can be connected.

“JMC is obliged to give effect to the professional advice of the University,” the MoU reads.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU said that the professionals and technical experts of SMVDU are being encouraged to engage in institutionalized consultancy with different government departments in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. “Besides Architectural Landscaping and Design, we are collaborating for projects pertaining to Civil works, Heritage conservation, Energy conservation, public health, and establishment of industrial biotechnology parks,” he said.

“JMC has embarked upon development of public spaces of Jammu City under Smart City Mission, by way of beautification, and improved aesthetic looks while keeping up with the unique identity of the city,” said Avny Lavasa, after signing the MoU. She said this initiative would go a long way in well guided, quality, and timely execution of the projects by leveraging the expertise and domain knowledge of SMVDU.

Head, Department, School of Architecture & Landscape Design, SMVDU said that SMVDU shall be assisting JMC in execution of Commercial and Mixed-Use Space project. “Some of the spots in residential, commercial and open areas have been identified and proposed for development across Jammu,” he said.

Pertinent to mention here that a wide range of projects for area-based landscape improvement of Jammu city are being executed under the Smart City Plan (SCP) approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Govt of India.

