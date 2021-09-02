Metz + Jones Specializes in LGBTQ Family Law

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Metz + Jones is pleased to announce they specialize in LGBTQ family law matters, helping individuals and couples navigate this often complex legal area. For more than 40 years, the law firm has provided representation and guidance for LGBTQ clients to ensure they get the best results for their cases.

Metz + Jones provides reliable legal representation regarding LGBTQ family law, focusing on offering guidance to handle the unique challenges individuals face. Their team can help with gay and lesbian estate planning, surrogacy, second-parent adoption, divorce, probate, real estate, and more, ensuring their case is handled with compassion and understanding. They understand the unique situation LGBTQ families have and strive to ensure every client gets the guidance they need to make the best legal decisions.

At Metz + Jones, they work as proactive problem solvers, helping their clients get the outcome they deserve to recognize their relationships and handle all the routine family law matters they may face. They work closely with clients to ensure they get the help they need and understand every process step.

Anyone interested in learning about LGBTQ family law and how the law firm can help can find out more by visiting the Metz + Jones website or by calling 1-773-878-4480.

About Metz + Jones: Metz + Jones is a full-service law firm specializing in helping LGBTQ clients with all types of family legal matters. They can assist individuals and couples with second-parent adoption, surrogacy, estate planning, divorce, real estate transactions, and more. Their compassionate law firm has served the LGBTQ community for more than 40 years.

Company: Metz + Jones LLC

Address: 5443 North Broadway # 2,

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60640

Telephone number: 1-773-878-4480