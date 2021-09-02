Why Do People consider the MPPSC Exam Very Tough?

Indore, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — This must be the first question that all MPPSC aspirants ask to themselves, their parents, and mentors. And it’s natural when there is so much to hear about the MPPSC buzz around you. Every candidate planning to appear in the MPPSC exam faces this and the first thing they do is to investigate if the MPPSC exam is tough or easy.

If you don’t know about MPPSC, take a moment to know about it. MPPSC stands for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. MPPSC SSE is one of the most reputed examinations held in India. The top-most designation one can get cracking the MPPSC exams is DC, DSP etc which stands for Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of police .

So, this web page discusses everything in determining How Tough is MPPSC Exam? Well, to be very honest, nothing is easy and nothing is difficult. If you have patience, hard work, honesty, and determination, everything is easy else everything seems so difficult. MPPSC can be cleared following the same logic. MPPSC Coaching in indore is discussing the factors on the basis of which we can conclude whether the MPPSC exam is tough or easy.

Factors That Determine How Tough is MPPSC Exam

Clearing MPPSC is not rocket science. It’s just a misconception that only university toppers can clear the MPPSC exam. Anyone can crack the MPPSC exam with average academic records. What all one needs is the perfect mixture of hard work and smart work plus determination. Here are some of the factors that may make MPPSC stand out among other competitive exams and possibly help you to find out the right answer to whether the MPPSC exam is tough or easy.

Pattern of Examination

Factor No. 1 to figure out How Tough is the MPPSC Exam. MPPSC examination in India consists of 3 levels or stages.

The Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

To reach the next level, a candidate has to clear the previous level. And there is no secret that as the level changes, the level of difficulty also rises. The most difficult task is to crack the interview because at the last stage i.e. interview not only your knowledge is put to test but your overall personality and ability to deal with practical challenges as well. So, it would not be wrong to say that the MPPSC exam is tough when it comes to clearing the 3rd and final stage. Although, in clearing the first two stages as well, one needs to break the neck.

Syllabus to Cover

The second factor that showcases the complexity of the exam is its huge syllabus. Indeed, MPPSC is tough as far as its syllabus is considered. The diversity of subjects demands more determination and long study hours. Since the role of an MPPSC is not just limited to a particular field, the subjects to be covered for this examination contains varied streams. You need to learn each and every subject, whether you like it or not.

In short, it covers-

Lengthy syllabus

Diversity of subjects.

Need long study hours

Overall knowledge rather than expertise in one particular subject.

Passing Marks to Score

Unlike school or college exams, the passing score is not just 33%. MPPSC is the race of winning one of India’s most sought designations. If we analyze the past success rate in MPPSC exams, we get an idea of whether the MPPSC exam is tough or easy.

The cut off marks in the MPPSC exam is usually low. The reason being the level of competition is very high. Everyone wants to try their luck and abilities to break into the stat services. Each year there are lakhs of people appear for MPPSC prelims exam and only 1/4th i.e. 25% of them pass. Out of them, those who qualify the mains exam are even less up to 15%. However, the rate of success is relatively high at the interview stage.

Overall the passing percentage in the MPPSC exam is less than 1%. Yes, you read it correctly it is just 1%. So, now you can guess How Tough is MPPSC Exam?

Time Taken For Preparation

You can’t just do it in a month or two. It takes at least a year to prepare satisfactorily for the MPPSC exams. It is not possible to cover the hefty syllabus overnight. Proper planning, dedicated preparation is a must.

The time management is necessary for any competitive exam preparation if you are a part of some mppsc coaching in indore then time management will not be a big deal for you.

No Negative Marking in the Prelims

The MPPSC prelims examination is objective in nature. This means that you just have to find the correct answer out of the 4 options given with the question. Sounds easy? Hold-on. It’s not that simple. There is no negative marking in MPPSC Prelims exam. So, either you can be 100% sure about the correct answer or else yo can attempt it.

The Verdict is…

Post studying and analysing the above factors, it wouldn’t be wrong to call the MPPSC exam to be tough. And why not? To achieve that level of designation where you would be responsible for the whole district, the level of toughness is absolutely fair. All we like to convey to our readers is that MPPSC is one of the renowned services in India and If you really want to reach the sky and grab the stars, you should have the courage to fly high. Stars won’t fall for you.

So, yes! MPPSC is tough but it’s all about mindset. You can do it with hard work, integration, smart work, and better planning and preparation.

All the best!