The Cape Town Contractors You Need to Know About!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Have you recently bought a house and are looking for someone to come and help with redesigning and reinstalling mezzanine floors and a staircase? Maybe you own a house and are wanting to add a nice loft at the top for some more space. Or, maybe, you are in need of some timber construction and new windows? Whatever your home renovation needs are, Inhouse Concepts will be able to complete the job!

Inhouse Concepts is a Cape Town-based business that specialises in timber and loft construction. They offer a highly specialised personal service that is able to meet your own unique loft conversion needs. Inhouse Concepts has created many different stylish new living spaces for homeowners all across the Western Cape.

Inhouse Concepts are with you for every step of the journey when you choose them. From the initial design and conceptualisation, all the way to the finished conversion, you can be rest assured that they will take the headaches out of your next renovation. Due to the company following their diligence, consistency as well as their attention to detail, they have built up quite a name in the industry. All of their staff members are trained and highly skilled fitters and are equally committed to maintaining their high standards of work.

Besides being specialists in timber and loft construction, Inhouse Concepts are also experts in several other home improvements such as minor alterations, mezzanine levels, mezzanine floor installations, decking, bathrooms, ceilings and even new wood and steel staircases!

Inhouse Concepts only make use of top quality, SABS approved materials. They will work together with your local authorities to ensure that all official building regulatory standards are met. The company is so confident with their work that they usually give around a 5-year warranty on their builds.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through their wide range of home improvement services that they offer, or if you would like to contact them for a quote, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://inhouseconcepts.co.za/

About Inhouse Concepts:

Contact:

Vryburger Ave, Bothasig

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 201 5315