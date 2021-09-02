JBi Digital Named As A Finalist In The UK Agency Awards For Pro-Bono Website Build

LONDON, UK, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — JBi Digital is delighted to have been named as a finalist in Don’t Panic Events’ UK Agency Awards 2021.

AGENCY SHORTLISTED FOR “BEST NOT FOR PROFIT CAMPAIGN”

The digital agency has been shortlisted under the “Best Not-for-Profit Campaign” category in recognition of the success of The Childhood Trust’s new website.

JBi Digital was honoured to be named The Childhood Trust’s long term digital partner in 2020. As part of this partnership, the agency was appointed to design and build a new website for The Childhood Trust on a pro-bono basis, reinvigorating the charity’s brand and digital presence.

The website was launched in March 2021 and has been a huge success, bringing The Childhood Trust a 90% increase in traffic and more-than-doubling online donations.

David Gelb, Managing Director of JBi Digital, had this to say: ‘This is a proud moment for the agency – The Childhood Trust is a fantastic charity and we are delighted to be their digital partner. It is an honour to be shortlisted for our work with them.’

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust, said: ‘JBi’s generous pro-bono support has transformed our digital presence and online brand engagement. The new website has helped us to support approximately 55,000 more vulnerable young people severely impacted by poverty in London this year. There is no better metric than this to demonstrate the value of JBI’s outstanding contribution. JBI’s entire team worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve this for children in need and I wholeheartedly recommend them for this award.’

The winners of the UK Agency Awards will be announced on September 9th, 2021.

