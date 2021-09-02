Canada migration from dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ace migrations can help thousands of individuals with their migration needs. Ace Migration provides Canadian Immigration Consultancy Services with ICCRC and MARA Registered Immigration Consultants for Canada and Australia.

We have an experienced and professional team of Canada Immigration Consultants and documentation experts to guide you for documentation required to get the Permanent Residency of Canada at the earliest

Ace Migration Services will help you to get PR in Canada from Dubai by guiding you on each and every step of migration. We offer free counselling session on Canada Migration with our Best Canadian Immigration Consultants and assess client’s profile to let them know about their eligibility and chances for them to get the permanent residency of Canada.

We at Ace Migration Services work with transparency and provide genuine guidance which are in line with Government Rules and Regulations. We assist clients with the Document Formats sample, Education Assessment, Alternate Documents and so on.

We provide PNP, Dual Application and Post Landing Services through our registered lawyer in Canada.

There are set of requirements to obtain a Permanent Residency of Canada and which is based on few factors such as Age, Education, Work Experience and Language Ability. Point System for Canada Migration is based on all of the above factors.

Canada is increasing the threshold of the immigrants every year and have many new pathways that are linked with their Express Entry System.

Canada is currently the 2nd Largest Country in the World (Geographically). The economy of Canada is a highly developed mixed economy with 10th largest GDP by nominal and 16th largest GDP by PPP in the world. As with other developed nations, the country’s economy is dominated by the service industry, which employs about three quarters of Canadians. Immigration Programs also add to the growth of the economy.

Canada is consistently rated by the UN as one of the world’s best country to live in. Canada offers one of the best health care system, social benefits and child care benefits.