The “Future of Virtual Contact Centre” virtual event by Group Futurista.

Talinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global events company, has announced its “Future of Virtual Contact Centre” webinar on 15th September 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions, and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers discussing the latest trends in customer experience. It aims to help companies understand the importance of a good CX strategy in contemporary times and how it can be their new marketing battlefront.

As of now, traditional centers of this sort require employees to all be in one fixed location, but in a post-pandemic era, a virtual contact center, which allows for employees to be geographically dispersed, and even work from home, would be extremely favorable. It allows for organizations to lower capital and operating expenses, while at the same time improving engagement by providing a more personalized experience.

A 2020 study determined that $75 billion is lost by businesses annually due to poor customer service and that 86% of customers would be ready to continue a deal if they are able to emotionally connect with the customer service agent, this all but pronounces the need of a virtual contact center for employees to be able to provide a more tailored experience to each customer.

