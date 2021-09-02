Accel Research Sites now enrolling against RSV vaccine clinical trial

DeLand, Florida, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — While the world’s focus was on developing a vaccine for COVID-19 over the last year, many other important clinical trials were put on hold. Now, Accel Research Sites is enrolling patients in a trial that could help preserve the lung health of vulnerable older people in a different way.

Accel Research Sites has two locations—DeLand and St. Petersburg—participating in a clinical trial for a vaccine against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. According to the CDC, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually produces mild cold-like symptoms but that can be serious or even deadly for infants and adults 60 years of age or older. There is a strong need for an RSV vaccine as there is no specific treatment for it and as it can be so harmful for the older population.

“One thing to come out of the pandemic is that people got a glimpse into the world of clinical trials and how important they are,” said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “We hope this will help clarify the process and prompt people to participate as we all work together to further innovation in science and medicine—innovation that can benefit us all.”

Dr. Bruce Rankin is the principal investigator for the DeLand site trial. Dr. Gigi Lefebvre will lead efforts for the St. Petersburg site.

The trial will enroll approximately 23,000 participants nationwide. The vaccine is administered via an injection, with some patients receiving the vaccine and others receiving a placebo. They will be monitored through 7-8 additional visits over the course of 12 months.

The trial is specifically seeking adults over 60, especially those who are high-risk, including those with asthma, lung disease and who are immunocompromised.

Parahovnik added that there is a strong demand for a vaccine for RSV because of its effect on the older population in non-COVID years.

Those who are interested in participating should visit https://accelresearchsites.com/get-started/. A member of the Accel team will follow up to determine eligibility.

