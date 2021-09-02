Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases 2nd Edition Of G.W. Mullins Book “Native American Legends Stories Of The Hopi Indians Vol Two”

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Best-Selling Author G.W. Mullins and Award-Winning Artist C.L. Hause team up once more to present a vivid history of one of the oldest Native American tribes, the Hopi.

With a past stretching back thousands of years, the Hopi are one of the oldest living cultures in documented history. The tribe’s teachings relate stories of a great flood and other events dating to ancient times. Hopi folklore tells of the interactions with Star People and Sky Gods. Their ancestry can be traced back to the Ancient Puebloan and Basketmaker cultures. They were responsible for many stone structures and artifacts of the Grand Canyon and across the Southwest. A deeply religious people, they live by the ethic of peace and goodwill.

Native American Indian culture is known for its rich oral traditions. The tribal elders used vibrant tales to pass information to the younger generations. Each time an elder told a story, new life was breathed into it. These stories were not only related to tribal history but were meant to entertain as well as educate, while preserving their tribal culture. Many of these stories are contained in “Native American Legends Stories Of The Hopi Indians Vol Two.” This collection, which is an amazing history of folklore, paints a complete history of these Indigenous people is available in Paperback (ISBN: 978-1-7377100-3-5, 6″ x 9″ 15.24 x 22.86 cm, 212 pages), and eBook.

Included in this book, which is one of two volumes is a huge collection of the stories of the Hopi Indians. The stories collected here include: A Journey to the Skeleton House, Korosta Katzina Song, Huruing Wuhti And The Sun, The Wanderings Of The Hopi, The Wanderings Of The Bear Clan (Hon-Namu), The Revenge Of The Katcinas, How The Circle (Pongo) Katcina And His Wife Became Stars, The Kokoshori Katcina And The Shongopavi Maiden, The Two War Gods And The Two Maidens, How The Po’okongs Destroyed Cookoko And His Wife, How Po’okong Killed The Bear, The Po’okongs Attend A Dance, The Maiden Who Stole The Youth’s Costume, The Blind Man And The Lame Man, The Crow As A Spirit Of Evil, The Maiden And The Coyote, Chorzhvuk’iqolo And The Eagles, The Hawk And The Child, and many, more.

For further information, on the writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wix.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause visit his web site at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns. His most recent work includes the series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening and Dream Walker Book One: Enter the Sandman. Among his other releases are Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2021).

C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Fine Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art / Theater. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native A