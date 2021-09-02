Rock Guitars International Features EddieA’s Incredible Guitar Artistry Through Their Stock

Applegate, California, USA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — With some of the most talented names in the music industry being famous for customizing their guitars, it comes as no surprise that this trend remains popular with seasoned musicians and performers even today.

Why would musicians want to settle for generic-looking guitars that dim down their stage presence, after all? Nobody understands this better than guitarist turned music aficionado, EddieA.

As a musician, he has a keen insight into the needs of and demands a talented player has of their instrument, working with multiple components and elements including the body and set-in neck, to create guitars that offer multi-functionality.

Drawing on his experience as a rock and brickwork artisan, he felt inspired to bring similar textures, colors, finishings, and patterns to his other passion: guitars. Thus, Rock Guitars was formed, playing on both the technique and the genre.

The company now deals in custom-made, one-of-a-kind pieces that are handcrafted by EddieA, who continues to experiment with different elements of the guitar, to create instruments that are both powerful performers, and look like works of art.

His work remains unparalleled and stands out particularly more because of how each piece is crafted with no intention of duplicating it. This makes every guitar a collector’s item and remains a popular choice for musicians across genres.

Speaking about his craft and passion, EddieA shares a personal note on his website, part of which reads:

“It’s the melody mostly, not the tools or fancy toys. Guitars are my world, I love them, and make sure mine do the job very well. Then, I create things no different than what

you will find at an art gallery. However, paintings don’t perform, my guitars do!”

Clients who are interested in making a purchase can get in touch with EddieA through the website, or view items that are available for sale in their inventory. Using Rock Guitars, EddieA also frequently expresses his opinions and ideas on musicians and instruments, reflecting his passion and expertise on the subject.

About Rock Guitars

Founded by the talented EddieA, Rock Guitars is a company dedicated to creating the most unique, custom, high-performance guitars for musicians and performers. Each guitar has been crafted by EddieA, an experienced and talented guitarist himself, which is why he is able to create guitars that are made with different functions in mind. Combining his passion for art and brickwork with his knowledge of music, he creates guitars that are works of art.

Contact Information

https://www.rockguitars.com/

https://www.facebook.com/EddieAGuitartist/