How should I eat if I have type 2 diabetes?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — With type 2 diabetes, the pancreas stops producing enough insulin. The body then has to use other blood sugar-regulating hormones to achieve balance, such as glucose or blood pressure.

Eating a varied diet is key to preventing blood sugar rises, so include lots of fruit and vegetables and foods with no added sugar. Dairy and other good fats are also a big help to balance blood sugar.

It’s also advisable to have a portion size that is large enough to make you feel full for a while. If you feel full but still eat, it could lead to a blood sugar rise. Instead, try eating more slowly so you realize you’ve had too much. If your blood sugar is still high after eating, it could mean that you’re actually hungry. However, if you’re still hungry after eating, ask yourself whether you really need any more food.

How many calories should I eat if I have type 2 diabetes?

A portion size that is large enough to make you feel full for a while should be around 1/3 of your usual intake of calories for a 2,000 calorie-a-day diet.

Soups, main meals, brown rice, and vegetables are best. When making meals, try and use half the amount of butter or margarine as you would normally, and cut down on the amount of fat and salt in your diet.

It’s also recommended that you do some exercise to help keep blood sugar levels under control. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five days a week.

What foods should I eat if I have type 2 diabetes?

A cup of tea will be the biggest source of sugar in your diet, but healthy options include healthy cereal, fruit, and plain yogurt. Beans, lentils, and vegetables should also feature heavily on your plate.

How should I take my medicine if I have type 2 diabetes?

If you take insulin, make sure you are regularly tested and keep an eye on your blood sugar levels to make sure they don’t go too high or low.

Taking medication is often enough to control your blood sugar, so you won’t need to do anything else to help with the condition. If you want to take extra steps, Medical Science suggests you talk to your GP about carbohydrate counting and how to choose the right food to eat for a healthy lifestyle.

How to control blood sugar levels naturally

Instead of thinking about what to eat, you should think about what to eat and what you shouldn’t. A healthy, varied diet is the best approach to managing your blood sugar.

The following are other tips for Diabetes patients:

Eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day

Cut back on bread, rice, pasta, and potatoes

Avoid white rice and bread, and instead choose brown rice, wholemeal pasta, or beans.

Limit your intake of meat and milk. Eat at least two portions of meat a week and three to four servings of milk.

Minimize alcohol.

Reduce your salt intake.

At least 150 minutes of exercise per week is recommended. Aim for at least 30 minutes five times a week

Try and keep active throughout the day, and go for at least 10,000 steps per day

Apart from that, you can take Ayurvedic Diabetes Control Medicines. However, we would suggest that you consult with your doctor once. Liwo’s Chini Mukti Kit helps in Type-2 Diabetes cases however it’s maybe helpful in Type-1 diabetes as well if you use it for the long term. It is a safe & effective Alternative that helps in managing Blood Sugar Level Naturally.