Radiation Dose Management Market : Growing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the radiation dose management market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

[226 Pages Report] The global radiation dose management market size is projected to reach USD 423 million by 2025 from USD 220.22 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.+

COVID -19 IMPACT ON THE RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET

Several countries across the globe have seen non-urgent diagnostic imaging surgeries being postponed due to the pandemic. These procedures utilize additional resources and increase the risk of complications; depending on the procedure, they also increase the chance of needing equipment, resources, or materials such as hospital beds and PPE.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82326344

Global NIPT products market is Segmented on:

1. Products & Services

2. Modality

Products & Services :

Based on product & service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Modality :

By modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy & interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations worldwide and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure.

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82326344

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), and Sectra AB (Sweden). In 2019, Bayer AG held the leading position in the radiation dose management market. The company has an extensive geographical presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Moreover, the company’s strong brand recognition and comprehensive product portfolio in the radiation dose management market is its key strength. GE Healthcare held the second position in the radiation dose management market in 2019.

Recent Developments :