Blood Platelet-Rich Plasma Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2031

Platelet-rich plasma has got many applications in the healthcare industry, especially in areas such as orthopedic surgeries, treatment of sports injuries and treatment of neurological diseases, amongst others. In platelet-rich plasma therapy, a platelet-rich gel is used in which the concentration of platelets is much higher, more than four to eight times higher than the concentration of normal blood platelets.

Besides these applications, the platelet-rich plasma therapy is also finding new applications in treatment of medical conditions such as erectile dysfunction, and in the facelift surgeries. As platelet-rich plasma is derived from blood plasma along with several other growth factors, it facilitates a quick healing of bone tissues and other soft tissues. Such a wide variety of applications of platelet-rich plasma therapy is a key factor boosting its adoption all across the globe. However, the high costs involved in the platelet-rich plasma therapy may restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global platelet rich plasma market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 391 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Platelet-rich Plasma Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the pure platelet-rich plasma kits segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 90 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The pure platelet-rich plasma kits segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the year 2022-end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dermatology clinics segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 58 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The dermatology clinics segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the end user segment in the year 2017 end, and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the orthopedic surgery segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 151 Mn in 2022. The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the orthopedic surgery segment. Fact.MR forecasts the cosmetic surgery segment to grow from nearly US$ 62 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 96 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for platelet-rich plasma, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Terumo Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Exactech, Inc., CSL Limited, Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

