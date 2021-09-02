Cheapest Shipping From Australia To USA @ Ship2Anywhere.com

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Like the rest of the world, Australians don’t like to pay for shipping. This is why it’s important for Australian based eCommerce merchants to find the cheapest way to ship to USA for their customers.

If you need your parcel to get to the states quicker and looking for the cheapest shipping to USA from Australia, connect with ship 2 anywhere. At ship 2 anywhere, we specialize in Air Freight. Whether you’re sending a parcel to your customers or shipping a large item halfway around the world, we can help.

We offer-

Worldwide service

Door-to-door service

Optional guaranteed morning deliveries

Live Online tracking

Basic customs clearance

Additional services available

Established in 2012, we have provided each and every business with the best value for money shipping via a wide variety of delivery partners. Ship 2 Anywhere paves the way for cost efficient, simplified and reliable shipping. We bring you an array of fantastic service providers, allowing you to always receive the best pricing for all your shipping requirements.

We provide express services, along with tracking solutions. We work in close cooperation with the customers to offer tailor-made services considering customers’ needs on time, frequency and rates. Enhancing the safety of the products/parcel through online tracking system.We guarantee safe, on-time delivery and offer high-quality service at the most affordable pricing rate.

Contact Us:

Address: 68 – 72 York Street,

South Melbourne VIC 3205

Tel: +61 3 7037 6525

9:00AM TO 5:30PM AEST, Monday to Friday

Support: support@ship2anywhere.com

Sales: sales@ship2anywhere.com

Website: ship2anywhere.com