Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis By 2025

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market size was valued at around USD 745.4 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Acute renal failure is a common complication in the intensive care unit (ICU). Over the last few years, there have been noteworthy technological developments in the delivery of renal replacement therapy, principally as it refers to the critically ill patient population.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is a dialysis modality utilized to treat critically ill, hospitalized patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) who develop acute kidney injury (AKI). Dissimilar to that of chronic kidney disease, which arises gradually over the period of time, AKI often takes place in hospitalized patients treated in an intensive care environment, and it classically occurs over a few hours to a few days.

Renal replacement therapy is one treatment modality that strives for the replacement of the excretory function of the kidney. Renal replacement always utilizes a semi-permeable membrane to accomplish blood purification. It can be alternating or continuous, and can involve some of the major transport mechanisms such as the convection, adsorption, diffusion, and ultra-filtration. The effort of this is continuous renal replacement rehabilitation.

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a widespread optimal for the cure of ICU patients with AKI, particularly for hemodynamically unbalanced circumstances. CRRT consists of solute removal from blood by hemofiltration or haemodialysis or a blend of both. CRRT is carried out for about 24 hours in an ICU, making it relatively different from traditional renal replacement therapies that consist of intermittent haemodialysis durable from four to six hours or even at a reduced rate. Therefore, CRRT was established in an effort to offer artificial kidney support to those patients who could not abide the traditional haemodialysis as traditional intermittent haemodialysis often causes hemodynamic instability in the critically ill patients. The patients in receipt of CRRT can obtain as much as protein as well as fluid required achieving optimum nutrition.

There are many factors that propel the growth of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market such as rise in geriatric population, novel product launches, mounting occurrence of Acute Kidney Injury, patient’s inclination towards Renal Replacement Therapy, awareness regarding the blood purification technique, and development in technologies. On the other hand, there are factors that hinder the growth of the market like high demand of skilled ICU nurses, high expenses on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy and complications of the therapy. The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market can be classified on the basis product, modality, and geography.

On the basis of product, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is classified as CRRT Disposables, Hemofilters, Bloodlines, CRRT Systems, Dialysate and Replacement Fluids, and the other Disposables. On the basis of modality, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is classified Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF), Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH), Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF), and Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD).

On the basis of geography, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2015, the largest share was held by Europe tracked by North America. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific’s market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The factors that attribute to the high growth include developments in healthcare, increasing geriatric population, expanding sepsis prevalence, and so on.

The prominent players that fuel the growth of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market include Infomed SA, Baxter International Inc., Medica S.p.A, Medical Components, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd, NxStage Medical, Inc., Toray Medical Company Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BellcoS.r.l., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, and Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Since 2014, Baxter International Inc., has dominated the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market.

