Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market By Printing Technology, Substrate, End-Use Sector And Region – Forecast to 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Digitally printed wallpapers are produced through printing on nonwoven, vinyl, and paper substrates. Different substrates have different properties suitable for different end users such as professional painters, interior designers, home owners, industry owners, contractors, and art consultants. MarketsandMarkets projects that the digitally printed wallpaper market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing disposable income of people in developing countries, Growing urbanization and rising residential spending and growing digital technology are presenting growth drivers for the digitally printed wallpaper market.

Major companies such as . A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany), Muraspec Group (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MX Display (UK), 4Walls (US) Flavor Paper (US), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), Hollywood Monster (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US) and among others. These players have been focusing on developmental strategies, such as investment and new product launches which have helped them expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets.

A.S. Création Tapeten AG is one of the leading wallpaper manufacturers in Europe. Besides the production of wallpaper, the company also produces high-quality decorative fabrics through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Indes Fuggerhaus Textil GmbH. Création Tapeten AG’s marketing strategy is focused mainly on the end consumer and international marketability for the development of their products. For instance, at the January 2019, Heimtextil trade fair in Frankfurt, the company introduced their “Metropolitan Stories” wallpaper collection. This international collection transfers the way of life of European cities to wallpaper. The international focus of the collection led to an increase in revenue spread across many countries.

Muraspec Decorative Solutions is a global manufacturer of residential and commercial wallcoverings, accessories, and decorative panels. Its extensive range of residential and commercial wallcoverings and other interior decoration products contributes to its strong product portfolio. Through its wide product portfolio, it caters to applications in hospitality, healthcare, office, retail, education, and marine. The company is adopting new product development as a growth strategy to strengthen its product portfolio and attract more customers. It launched various new wallcovering collections in 2019, such as Tweed, Sorrento, Novaro, Herringbone, Accord, and Cantari.