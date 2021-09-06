Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Bread Improvers Market

According to MarketsandMarkets, the bread improvers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to be valued at 536.1 KT in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period to reach 695.1 KT. Due to the busy lifestyles of people, there is an increased consumption of convenience food products globally, which is expected to boost the consumption of bread and bread products, thereby fueling the market for bread improvers.

Bread is a staple food in many of the European countries; it is also a common food in a majority of the countries in North America and Asia Pacific. Therefore, there is a huge demand for bread and bread products globally. In addition, owing to the increasing demand for pizzas, doughnuts, and pies, manufacturers are coming up with innovative products, which is estimated to drive the market for bread improvers for better texture and appearance.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29099697

By ingredient, the emulsifiers segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period

The emulsifiers segment, by ingredient, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Emulsifiers are used in the manufacturing of bakery products to reduce the fat content in baked goods. Some of the emulsifiers used in the production of bread improvers are DATEM, diglycerides, lecithin, and monoglycerides. Emulsifiers are easily available at lower costs. Also, emulsifiers, such as lecithin, are being used for the manufacturing of clean-label products, which substantiates the increased dominance of the emulsifiers segment.

By application, the bread segment accounted for the largest market size in the bread improvers market during the forecast period

The demand for bread improvers is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for different forms of bread. Bread is a prominent food globally, and in many regions, its market has matured. Manufacturers are coming up with fortified and flavored breads for these matured markets. In addition, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific are witnessing a rise in demand for on-the-go breakfast products, which is also driving the market of bread. This is ultimately contributing to the growth of the market.

As a result of the increasing health awareness, there is a rise in demand for organic bread products, mainly in the European and North American regions. Also, stringent government regulations on the use of chemical additives in the bread products are fueling the market for organic or whole wheat breads. Furthermore, the ban on the use of certain chemicals, such as industrial fatty acids and bromide, in bread applications, is increasing the usage of organic bread improvers in the market. Enzymes, on the other hand, are not detected in during quality tests. Therefore, the product manufactured using enzymes is considered a ‘clean-label’ product. Thus, manufacturers of bread improvers are looking at enzymes as a growth perspective.

In terms of ingredient, emulsifiers have shown significant growth in the market due to its clean-label property. Various ingredient manufacturers are moving their businesses toward the manufacturing of various enzymes useful in bread and bread products. Enzymes act as a catalyst in the process, and, therefore, the production time for bread is reduced, which increases the efficiency of the process. Enzymes are cost-effective and carry out process optimization and expedite the production process. Along with this, they also act as fermentation enhancers and anti-staling agents. Lipase, protease, amylases, cellulose, and xylanase are some of the enzymes used in the baking industry for producing bread products.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=29099697

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the global bread improvers market during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for convenience food products. There is a growing demand for bread and rolls in this region due to the westernization of food habits, which is likely to surpass the market in developed regions, such as Europe and North America. There is increasing consumption of on-the-go and ready-to-eat breakfast meals as a result of urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and high disposable income. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of bread improvers in the region, as the increasing amount of bread and bread products are expected to be consumed. This region also offers scope for product innovation in the bakery industry, as consumers have varied tastes and preferences and look for a variety in rolls and breads. This has offered manufacturers the scope of innovation to expand their product portfolios. Such market potential is anticipated to impact the bread improvers market during the forecast period positively.