Gas Sensor Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

Global Gas Sensor Market is estimated to reach USD 3,436.2 million by 2025 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A gas sensor is an equipment that quantifies or detects the concentration or presence of gases in a specific volume. It is exclusively used for gases like arsine, ammonia, mercury vapor, halocarbons or refrigerants, hydrogen cyanide, nitrogen dioxides, phosphine, carbon dioxide, and others.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of gas sensors market are the rising awareness regarding air quality control, government initiatives for safety, greenhouse gas emissions and use of miniaturized wireless sensors. However, technical challenges/issues related to temperature, size, and energy consumption may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Gas sensor industry is segmented based on product type, technology, end-user, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Oxygen/Lambda Sensors

Carbon Dioxide Sensors

Carbon Monoxide Sensors

NOx Sensors

Methyl Mercaptan Sensor

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Electrochemical

Semiconductor

Solid State/MOS

PID

Catalytic

Infrared (IR)

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Medical

Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

Environmental

Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

The key players of gas sensors industry are GfG Europe Ltd., AlphaSense, Siemens AG, City Technology Ltd., ABB Ltd., Dynament Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC., Figaro Engineering, Nemoto & Co., Ltd., and Membrapor AG. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of the gas sensor and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the developing medical care, infrastructure, and housing sector, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growth in manufacturing sectors like metals & chemicals and automotive industries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of the gas sensor in this region. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the high demand from end-users like chemical industries.

