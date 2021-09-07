Material Handling Equipment Market Size and Export, Import Analysis 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Material Handling Equipment Market size is anticipated to reach $41.1 billion by 2025. The market is projected to witness the high growth owing to the increasing manufacturing activities in the pharmaceuticals, chemical, food & beverages and automotive industries paired with safety concerns over the workplace. Moreover, a technological development like robotic arms, escalators, automation, etc. started an evolution in the industries which efficiently perform tasks with error free and time & cost saving manufacturing processes, may fuel the market growth.

The increasing demand for retrieval systems and automated storage in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, chemical, and automotive industries are expected to be a key driving factor of the market growth due to the adoption of equipment by manufacturers in warehouses as well as the distribution & production centers.

The product handling equipment reduces the cost as well as the risk of damaging a product due to manual transportation and processing activities. Trucks are the dominating segment of handling equipment and had the highest market share in 2015. However, retrieval systems & automated storage is likely to acquire significant market share over the forecast period owing to increased adoption of the automation systems across the APAC.

The market is highly competitive with the existence of major players and small vendors supplying a broad range of the equipment. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing joint ventures or acquisitions. For instance, in 2015, SSI Schaefer acquired MoTuM NV and included Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) in its product portfolio

Additionally, manufacturers are adopting automation to sustain in the market. At present, the sector is dominated by global players, like SSI Schaefer, Daifuku, Murata Machinery Ltd., Kion Group (Dematic), Mecalux S.A., and Vanderlande Industries B.V.

