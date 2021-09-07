Smart Speakers Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 7 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Speakers Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Smart Speakers market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Smart Speakers Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Smart Speakers Market forecast.

The Smart Speakers Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global smart speakers market size is projected to value at USD 39.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 38.7% from 2018 to 2025. The feature of the smart speaker to operate as a centralized hub that can control different smart home devices is predicted to gain traction among the consumers.

The smart speaker market is expected to observe a considerable growth by 2025 due to its technological advancements. Among the recent advancements include the Echo Look, by Amazon in June 2018. It is incorporated with a camera and is programmed to operate as a fashion advisor by taking user images. Likewise, Google, in March 2017, announced its plan to enable smart displays in their smart speakers than can be used for online shopping, watching recipes, and referring Google maps.

Moreover, the increasing popularity of broadband services along with the incorporation of AI technologies is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. One of the major drivers of the market includes price differentiation. Different companies provide cost-effective products to attract a large customer base. Smart speakers are anticipated to acquire the fastest growth in the range of other smart devices in the electronic portfolio.

In spite of the rising consumer preference for smart speakers, privacy and data security tend to be the major concerns. Smart speakers collect personal information such as bank account numbers, login credentials for Gmail via Google Home, and contact details. These security threats may cause hindrance to market growth. However, due to the creation of security compliances, the market is anticipated to surpass this challenge and observe a growing trend.

Some of the companies for Smart Speakers Market are:

Amazon, Xiaomi, Apple, Inc., and Google

