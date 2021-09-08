The Ear Depot – Hearing Aid Clinic & Center in Ontario

Peterborough, Canada, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Are you suffering from hearing loss or other ear-related problems? Ears are pretty sensitive organs that can be damaged very easily. Once the hearing is damaged, it requires proper treatment under the supervision of expert professionals. The Ear Depot is a leading hearing aid clinic and center operating in Peterborough and Surrounding areas in Ontario that you can visit for your hearing problems. This Canadian center also accepts Medicare; so, you can save your money while treating your ears.

Services offered by The Ear Depot

Hearing Testing: You may suffer from hearing loss for various reasons, such as aging, exposure to loud noise, or something else. If you are having trouble hearing conversations, then you can visit The Ear Depot for a hearing test. The clinic first asks questions and helps you understand your condition. Afterward, the professionals check hearing levels through various audio tests in a soundproof booth. Finally, a full explanation is provided with a real solution.

Hearing Aids: The Ear Depot provides the right hearing aids from top brands like Starkey at the absolute best value. For people with mild to moderate hearing loss, the clinic suggests the "Invisible in the Canal" hearing aids. On the other hand, the "Receiver in the Canal" hearing aids are recommended for people with mild to severe hearing loss.

Tinnitus Solutions: Tinnitus is the continuous ringing or buzzing sensation that many individuals experience in their ears. It is a common ailment in Ontario and affects 20% of the population. However, instead of being a clinical condition itself, tinnitus is a sign of an underlying critical condition. If you are suffering from it, then you are probably having problems like ear injury, hearing loss, or other auditory conditions. The Ear Depot offers tinnitus solutions with tinnitus sound therapy.

Earwax Removal: Earwax is harmless as long as it does not cause irritation or discomfort. It protects ears by preventing dust and foreign particles from getting inside that can infect and damage the eardrum otherwise. However, when excess earwax is trapped inside the ears, it can cause several problems. The Ear Depot offers a safe and professional earwax removal with experienced staff and modern devices.

To know more about the services provided by The Ear Depot, visit their website: https://www.theeardepot.com/.

About The Ear Depot:

Founded in 1982 by Brenda Cowan, The Ear Depot has more than 35 years of experience in providing expert assistance to individuals with all levels of hearing loss. The clinic houses a team of expert professionals to offer various services related to ears and hearing, including hearing tests, hearing aids, earwax removal, and tinnitus treatment. The clinic serves four locations in Ontario; they are Peterborough, Bancroft, Marmora, and Barry’s Bay.

Contact:

236 Parkhill Rd. E., Peterborough

Ontario K9H 1R2, Canada

Tel: (705) 749-0707