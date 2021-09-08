Urban Hospitality & Services | Doha – Qatar

Doha, Qatar, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

About Urban Hospitality & Services:

UHS is a young organization that is focused on creating a differentiation in the Qatari hospitality market. UHS stays true to its motto of “Quality without compromise” since its inception and has continued to honor the trust of our clients. We continue to evolve and adopt an eagerness to learn and grow across our leadership. Our goal is to provide sustainable development to all stakeholders and provide our employees with an opportunity to grow.

We continue to expand our business offerings to clients with complete focus on our customer relations and value-added services to support their operations and ensure success.

Our strength lies in the effort & dedication of each of our team member synergizing our effort to meet a common goal. While taking care of their individual assignments our team also maintains a high level of awareness of what tasks must be prioritized. We apply rigorous standards of recruitment and training within our teams, ensuring we don’t need to rely on third-party suppliers that could dilute the quality of our work

Our Services:

Commercial Cleaning

UHS Specializes in all facets of commercial cleaning in various industries. With expertise in providing cleaning services to a diverse clientele we understand the changing functions and needs of organization for the wellbeing of employees & workplace health & safety. We stay true to our motto of “Quality without compromise” in every aspect of our activities with our client list and reputation growing from strength to strength.

Over the years we have put in place systems and training to ensure that our clients experience extraordinary levels of cleanliness, sanitization and customer care- consistently. Working closely with our customers we are committed to aligning our services to their needs. Our clients value our reliability, flexibility and incredibly fast response times.

Hospitality & Events Staffing

UHS is the all-in-one solution service provider that leading Hotels in Qatar rely upon for their temporary staffing needs. We provide exceptional staff options to complement your business and provide our clients with a service that leaves a positive lasting impression.

We specialize in well-trained, highly skilled hospitality personnel that can confidently represent the standards required by our diverse client operations. UHS offers a variety of Hospitality roles that meets & exceed our client’s expectations.

Pest Control (Pest Management & Disinfection Services)

We know our pest like you know your businesses. Reducing the risk of pest infections and dealing with any pest issues, UHS specialists can evaluate the best way to provide customized solutions to your problems.

Whether its pest that you see around or bugs that go unseen, all it takes is one call from you to send our team of exterminators to your rescue. Our pest control services use the latest equipment, as well as intelligent pest management techniques

Anti-Termite Treatment

Termites can cause extensive damage to the buildings and go undetected for years without a monitoring & inspection regime. Early detection and treatment of termite activity is vital to minimizing the damage caused by termites.

Rodent Control

Rodents (rats & mice) are a known threat to many businesses. Unchecked Rodents may be gnawing on pipes, cables, wood and electrical cables causing serious damage to your assets.

Treatment for Bed Bugs

Bed Bugs are a common problem worldwide and many people encounter them their homes and hotels. Bed bug infestation can harm a business’s reputation and pose potential health risks for you and your family.

Ant & Cockroach Management

Ants & Cockroaches can be difficult to control because they nest in a variety of sites. You don’t want them marching through your food cupboards and so identifying and treating their nest is essential.

Flies Treatment

Flies have been a nuisance insect for thousands of years. They affect human welfare because they can transmit diseases. Proper sanitation and treatment get rid of flies for long term results.

Disinfection Solution

U.H.S delivers a range of disinfection services to help protect your business against infectious bacteria, viruses and disease. Our teams are equipped with the necessary safety & protective equipment to work safely and effectively.

Contact Us:

2nd Floor, Al Hitmi Building,

C-Ring Road, P.O Box: 7218,

Doha – Qatar

+974 4477 0455

info@urbanhospitalityservices.com