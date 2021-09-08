Powerful New Short Film Casey’s Haul Is Something We Need To Witness for Us and Our Families

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The effects that Covid-19 has had on everyone is a foregone conclusion. There is hardly a family in existence today who hasn’t faced the dark effects of covid, either directly or indirectly. People have suffered tremendously and those who have had patients in their house have been met with a sorrow largely unknown to this generation. But the fact of the matter is that a large number of people have met with untold suffering, something they were not prepared for in their wildest dreams. And to put things in perspective came Casey’s Haul – a beautiful short film directed by the rising star Big Dawg079 that showcases the struggles of mother and father and their ailing daughter whose treatment needs a huge $300,000.

Starring Big Dawg079 himself as Ala’Rico and the brilliant Rebecca Loose as Char’lisa, Casey’s Haul puts on full display the challenges faced by Char’lisa and Ala’Rico when they lose their job in the pandemic and to make matters worse, they’re uninsured. Their daughter Casey, played by the wonderful Fanalota James, needs immediate treatment. Desperation drove Ala’Rico to rob a bank to fund the treatment of his daughter. But being a God-fearing man that he is, guilt overtook him and he decided to turn himself in to the investigating officer Det. Karuba, played by the sharp Melvin Harris Jr. But a communication issue with the patrol team brought about a different turn in the case.

“I cannot thank the actors enough for agreeing to be part of this project. Casey’s Haul is close to my heart as a lot of it is personal to me. I’ve tried to present the difficulties so many of us have faced because of Covid. Yet, many people have put their faith in God to guide them during these difficult times. People fall in their own eyes, yes. And God is in control. But sometimes the world has a will of its own. Watch Casey’s Haul today on my YouTube channel and drop in your thoughts in the comment section”, said the director of Casey’s Haul, Big Dawg079.

About Casey’s Haul:

Casey’s Haul is a short film directed by Emmanuel Moulton aka Big Dawg079 that also stars him as Ala’Rico, Fanalota James (Casey), Melvin Harris Jr. (Det. Karuba) and Rebecca Loose (Char’lisa).

For more information, please visit https://youtu.be/O-FBIMAMS8I

