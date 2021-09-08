Just ONE HOUR to go until our exciting electric event!

Experience electric for yourself!

Posted on 2021-09-08 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Zero

London, UK, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Book one of our Zero Motorcycles or Niu Scooters and experience electric for yourself.

WHEN: Monday 6th of September until 10th of September 2021

TIME: 10.00 – 16.00
WHERE: At Chelsea Motorcycles London
ADDRESS: 84C Lillie Rd, London SW6 1TL
PHONE NUMBER: 020 3355 5555

BOOK HERE

 

*All socially distant taster rides will be in escorted groups. You must present your valid licence, helmet and riding gear to take part. Please note, do not attend if you are displaying Covid symptoms.

