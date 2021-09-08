How to save 71% in water costs with ThinkTop V70 upgrade

Save 71% in water costs by upgrading one valve control top out of every four

Want to boost yield? Secure hygienic safety?

Reduce operating costs? Achieve your sustainability goals

Lund, Sweden, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Let experts at the Alfa Laval Fluid Handling Application & Innovation Centre solve the challenges you face. That’s what a leading global brewery did to determine the best way to reduce water costs when cleaning mixproof valves. No matter the industry or the challenge, our experts can come up with an innovative, fit-for-purpose solution for you.

Want to take your production to the next level? Contact us today.

Test results – more than 71% in water savings

Upgrading all valve control tops on a mixproof valve cluster isn’t always the optimal approach to raising process performance, especially for industries with less frequent cleaning requirements.

At least that’s what our Application & Innovation Centre experts found when investigating a sound upgrading strategy for the brewery. Our experts tested three scenarios using a set-up identical to the brewery’s own.

The optimal solution? Upgrading one out of every four valve control tops was by far the most attractive solution compared to upgrading them all.

“A total upgrade is not always the best approach. Sometimes a little ingenuity goes a long way,” says Mario Kurilic, Technical Sales Manager, Food & Water, Alfa Laval.

He continues: “Using one ThinkTop V70 to control four valve actuators delivered 71% in water savings and required less investment than changing all the control tops.”

Click here to see how the test went.

Faster valve cleaning, faster payback time

ThinkTop V70 with burst seat cleaning functionality effectively cleans the valve seat much faster and uses less water than the brewery’s current cleaning system.

This makes it possible to realize payback in less than a year, depending on the cleaning requirements, frequency and cost structure.

Explore Alfa Laval ThinkTop V70.

