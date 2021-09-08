Agriculture Industry Highlights Key Challenges Facing the Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production Industry

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Agriculture.BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for all agriculture industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. BizVibe’s greenhouse, nursery, and floriculture industry group, one of the largest agriculture categories, consists of 15,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years. Access Company Profiles

One challenge which is being highlighted in the greenhouse industry is the increasing scrutiny of fertilizer and pesticide use. The extensive use of fertilizers is having a huge impact on the environment. Consequently, many regulations are being formed around the use of chemical fertilizers. Many countries are now trying to move towards more sustainable fertilizers and pesticides, which may introduce new expenses and logistical challenges for businesses. By finding such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business in the industry.

Insights Provided for Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production Companies

In adding to analysis on how key questions are expected to impact agriculture businesses, BizVibe company profiles include numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, follow, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales expectations. These insights include:

  • Importance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region
  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and confronts
  • Possibility of doing the business score, segmented by operational, business, compliance, and country risk
  • Top firm competitors at the global, local, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision-makers, including job titles and social profiles
  • Company financial values such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

