Afriwave Telecom, A licensed Ghanaian Interconnect Clearinghouse (ICH) Operator Joins the Smart Africa Alliance

Kigali, Rwanda, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Africa has announced that Afriwave Telecom has become the latest private sector member of the Smart Africa Alliance. The organisations will work together towards the vision of transforming Africa into a single digital market.

Smart Africa is an alliance of 32 African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with defining Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market.

“The Republic of Ghana has been a committed member of the Smart Africa Alliance therefore it is an honour to welcome the first wholly owned Ghanaian company joining the Alliance. More importantly, Afriwave Telecom’s membership presents an opportunity to leverage Afriwave Telecom’s experience and that of other Smart Africa Private Sector members as we take steps towards developing a blueprint for the deployment of national and regional Interconnect Clearinghouse across Africa,” said Mr. Lacina Koné, CEO/Director General, Smart Africa Secretariat.

Afriwave Telecom is a Ghanaian company established in 1998 to provide telecommunications solutions in Ghana and beyond. It is the first and the only licensed Interconnect Clearinghouse (ICH) Operator in Ghana and currently provides national telecommunications interconnect clearinghouse services to licensed Mobile Network Operators (MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Glo Mobile) in Ghana. Afriwave Telecom also provides international telecommunications interconnect clearinghouse services to International Wholesale Carriers who route international telecom traffic into Ghana. The operations of ICH have brought several benefits to the Ghana telecom sector and Afriwave telecom is looking forward to extending its services to other parts of Africa and therefore ready to collaborate with other stakeholders with similar ambitions and objectives.

“For us in Afriwave Telecom, joining the Smart Africa Alliance is a dream come true and this is because the Smart Africa Alliance has a unique institutional framework that brings together all the relevant stakeholders to accelerate the Africa digital transformation agenda. And we look forward to taking advantage of this unique opportunity to consolidate our operations in Ghana, Africa and other parts of the world. We are also looking forward to collaborating with other Interconnect Clearinghouse Operators in Africa and beyond as we contribute towards achieving the One Africa Network objectives of Smart Africa,”.Mr. Francis Poku, Deputy CEO, Afriwave Telecom.

ICH services provide a simple, cost-effective and reliable point of interconnection and interconnection links leading to a reduction in interconnect OPEX and CAPEX; efficient handling of new and traditional interconnect requirements; provides a point of interconnection and reduces the entry barrier to other service providers into the telecom interconnect ecosystem; provides independent verification and reconciliation of interconnect billing records to enhance quick clearing and settlements among connecting entities.