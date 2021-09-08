Young Adult Romance The Complexities of Love wins Book Cover of The Month Award.

WINDSOR, Canada, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — 5310 Publishing is delighted to announce that the young adult romance “The Complexities of Love: Will Mark find the love he is seeking?” won September’s “Book Cover of the Month” award. Pam Rice Design awarded the author M.A. Quigley with a golden badge.

5310 Publishing’s owner, Eric Williams, is very happy. “Ever since we announced Quigley’s book, we have been getting a lot of praise. Me and Alex are very happy with the results. Just last month Kirkus Book Reviews hand-picked Melisa’s book and gave us an outstanding review, and now it is the winner of the Book Cover of the Month award… We are very happy that everyone loves this romance.”

The Complexities of Love is about an Australian teen who learns about life, hidden love, and family secrets. Mark knows he’s different from the other boys, hiding his attraction for his best friend. When Mark tries to discover the truth behind his best friend’s absence, upsetting family secrets come to light.

The book got reviewed by Kirkus Reviews last month: “Mark’s interest in cooking, future dreams of living openly as a gay man, and desire to make a living as a chef add elements of lightness and hope. The characters deal with trauma, mental illness, and addiction throughout the story. The discussions of family bonds, complex sibling relationships, finding a place to belong, and the reveal of Mark’s family history are intriguing and messily realistic…”

The Complexities of Love is available wherever books are sold, in-person from major retailers in the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Europe, and Canada, and worldwide online. The book is available as a paperback and ebook. Readers can go to https://5310publishing.com/COL to learn more about this novel and see where it is available.

M.A. Quigley is from Australia. Her work has been published in more than twenty anthologies. The Complexities of Love is Quigley’s debut romance novel.

About 5310 Publishing: Since 2018, 5310 Publishing has released a variety of new titles every year, including fiction, nonfiction, and coloring books. 5310 Publishing is home to original and skilled authors who want to cause a positive impact. We publish stories that readers can relate to. We help writers who want to help, encourage, and heal others. Always looking for people who want to transform society and their community, 5310 believes that innovation starts with us, and only we have the capability to build a better future. As of 2021, 5310 Publishing is selling books in 127 countries, forty currencies, and multiple languages.