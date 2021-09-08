Cost of Engineering Study in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The way our governments have planned for the costs of engineering education is seriously wrong. The quality of education imparted in the Indian engineering colleges certainly need to be revised, where on the other hand, the high pricing leaves the candidates handicapped. As a result of an extreme step by the Human Resources Department in January 2013, the fees for the renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for undergraduate courses was hiked from 50,000 to 90,000 per annum. The revised rates were applicable for the new entrants only and that the fee-waiver schemes for SC/ST and 25% of the students from economically weaker sections will continue.

The institutes have their own point of view; they suggest that the fee does not even cover the operating costs of the institutions, not to forget the big investments made by the governments or the trusts to open them. According to some estimations, the overall costs involved in imparting the technical education per student to the exchequer in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are no less than Rs 2,00,000-3,00,000 annually. On the other hand, there are government-owned B-schools, which are allowed to charge fees somewhere between Rs. 6.5-7.5 lakh annually for their postgraduate programs, for example, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). In addition, most private management colleges charge fees in the same price band. The market analysts assume that the costs involved in the engineering and management education is largely determined by the markets and the quality of education these institutes impart. For some unknown reasons, such logic is not applicable to the private engineering colleges.

Average fee of the engineering programs

The fees of the undergraduate engineering programs completely depend on the type of engineering program, as well as the type of the academic institution. The governments run colleges or state universities usually have the lower tuition fees as compared to the private universities. A number of engineering colleges also charge some additional money for application, registration and books, thus increasing the total fee. It is tough to determine the average tuition costs as the fees vary greatly among institutions. There are certain public colleges that even tend to increase fee per semester.

The state government regulates the course fee in most of the private engineering colleges, and they charge the fee no less than that is being charged in NITs and IITs. For instance, in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has set an annual fee of Rs. 30,800 for the counseling seats and Rs. 90,000 for the management seats in the private engineering colleges.

No matter the college is whether private or government, engineering or management, every institute offering higher education are required to pay their faculty with the salaries and perks in accordance with the Sixth Pay Commission. Yet, the fee levels across these institutes lie in a variable range of few thousands to a few lakhs. The choice completely depends on the government if it is planning to subsidize in the case of IITs or not to subsidize as in the IIMs in recent times.

Reasons for increased fees in engineering colleges

Unwanted rules and regulations, and irrational fee structures have led to corruption in the higher education system. Some institutions keep on insisting the students that they have to pay the transportation and mess fee, irrespective of the fact that they use such facilities or not.

Such institutions are mainly run by the state government, and usually do not allow them any sort of freedom for viability. Take this instance: According to the regulations by the regulatory bodies like All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), every engineering college must maintain a faculty to-student ratio of 1:15, and a professor-associate professor-assistant professor ratio of 1:2:4. However, this regulation is hardly followed by the engineering colleges, and this is the main reason why we lag behind in the quality of education.

After charging such hefty fees, the colleges are expected to achieve an academic standard of excellence at par with that of the IITs. Such institutes need to implement other educational reforms like reforms like grading, evaluation of the programs, updating the existing curricula, introducing modern educational programs, improving the websites and developing media relations. The colleges also need to select the students, which are in accordance with the norms of IITs.

The need of the hour is to formulate a strategy for engineering and technical education in the country, and have a mechanism for identifying some of the key areas to develop policies and institutions for facilitating this. To provide a direction for educational growth in future, a higher level of engineering and science education system is required. To understand the actual trends in the fees, placements, salaries of the lecturers, employability, output of research, and comparing the benchmark performance with other highly rated institutions. To ensure change in the policies, the understanding of reality of the engineering education system is the most required thing!

