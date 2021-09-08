Growth Opportunity and Leading Key Players Beverage Processing Equipment Market

The global beverage processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.

The global market is projected to grow in parallel to the growth of the beverage industry. The increased consumption of alcohol, rising need for pasteurized milk to combat raw milk outbreaks, continuous upgradation in the equipment and machinery are factors driving the demand for beverage processing equipment.

The key players profiled in the beverage processing equipment market include Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Krones Group (Germany), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), JBT Corporation(US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Pentair(US), and Praj Industries (India).

The key market players adopted various growth strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for beverage processing equipment. The companies were expanding their operations in various regions across the globe to establish themselves as leading players in the beverage processing equipment market.

GEA Group (Germany) is one of the leading technology suppliers for the food & beverage processing industry. The company provides customized solutions in food, dairy processing, beverage processing, and utilities. It is focusing on adopting various strategic alliances such as expansions and partnerships. In January 2019, GEA Group launched—DairyRobot R9500, which helps enhance the milking process. The launch of this product made the group a pioneer in the industry, to launch Somatic Cell Count (SCC) monitors and continually analyze the milk flow from each quarter.

Alfa Laval (Sweden) is a leading supplier of products and solutions for heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling. The company offers carbonated soft drinks processing equipment under its dairy & beverage industry segment. In addition, Alfa Laval focuses on the geographic expansion, particularly in the emerging markets. It leverages on its strong R&D capabilities for the development of new products to cater to the needs of advanced products.

