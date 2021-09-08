Probiotic Ingredients Market worth $402 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Nutrition), Source (Bacteria and Yeast), Form (Dry and Liquid), End User (Human and Animal), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, is estimated at USD 268 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 402 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements and participation of government bodies in the R&D of probiotics.

The functional foods & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share, by application, in 2018

Based on application, the probiotic ingredients market is segmented into functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and others, which include cosmetics and personal care. The functional foods & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018 as it is widely used in the manufacture of products such as cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products. The rising health concerns among consumers is driving the market for probiotics within this segment.

The bacteria segment, by source, is estimated to dominate the probiotic ingredients market in 2018

By source, the probiotic ingredients market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The bacterial segment mainly consists of strains from the genus of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. This segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the probiotic ingredients market in 2018. Although yeast is more stable and robust, bacteria strains have more health benefits and a large number of strains that are available within the bacteria. Due to these factors, bacteria strains continue to remain preferred over yeast.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the probiotic ingredients market in terms of value in 2018

Probiotics are gaining popularity in the Asia Pacific market particularly in the animal nutrition segment due to the growing concerns about their health and productivity. The application of probiotic strains is projected to increase due to the consumer demand for application in functional foods and pharmaceutical end products. India offers a huge potential in this region due to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies involving themselves in the licensing and development of probiotic drugs. China’s growth in terms of sales is attributed to the growing application of probiotics in the infant formula business.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Kerry (Ireland), DowDuPont (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Biogaia (Sweden), Probi (Sweden), Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan (Denmark), Lallemand (Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena (US).